 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Matinas BioPharma Stock Jumps After Meningitis Candidate Data
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 8:36am   Comments
Share:
Matinas BioPharma Stock Jumps After Meningitis Candidate Data
  • Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSE: MTNB) has announced positive data from the first two cohorts of the Phase 2 EnACT trial of MAT2203 (oral amphotericin B) for cryptococcal meningitis.
  • The study is sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).
  • In the second cohort, step-down therapy with MAT2203 achieved an effective clearance of fungal organisms was 0.38, significantly higher than the prespecified primary endpoint threshold of over 0.20. Cohort 2 evaluated stepdown to MAT2203 after two days of IV amphotericin.
  • There was no evidence of breakthrough or relapsed cryptococcal infections through 10 weeks. In Cohort 2, overall survival was 95% in 40 patients randomized to receiving MAT2203.
  • All 39 patients completing induction with MAT2203 achieved sterility, with no evidence of breakthrough or recurrent infections during the first ten weeks of antifungal treatment.
  • Enrollment in Cohort 3 of EnACT has commenced and is expected to complete by the end of 2021. Cohort 3 is the safety lead-in for Cohort 4, an all-oral MAT2203 treatment regimen.
  • Price Action: MTNB shares are up 8.96% at $0.90 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MTNB)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Arcturus Soars On COVID-19 Vaccine Updates, Merck's Keytruda On Track For More Label Expansions, Eliem Debuts
Earnings Scheduled For August 10, 2021
Matinas BioPharma Hldgs Earnings Preview
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Aug. 8-14): Jazz Pharma FDA Decision, Earnings Deluge and IPOs In The Spotlight
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com