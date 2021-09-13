Matinas BioPharma Stock Jumps After Meningitis Candidate Data
- Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSE: MTNB) has announced positive data from the first two cohorts of the Phase 2 EnACT trial of MAT2203 (oral amphotericin B) for cryptococcal meningitis.
- The study is sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).
- In the second cohort, step-down therapy with MAT2203 achieved an effective clearance of fungal organisms was 0.38, significantly higher than the prespecified primary endpoint threshold of over 0.20. Cohort 2 evaluated stepdown to MAT2203 after two days of IV amphotericin.
- There was no evidence of breakthrough or relapsed cryptococcal infections through 10 weeks. In Cohort 2, overall survival was 95% in 40 patients randomized to receiving MAT2203.
- All 39 patients completing induction with MAT2203 achieved sterility, with no evidence of breakthrough or recurrent infections during the first ten weeks of antifungal treatment.
- Enrollment in Cohort 3 of EnACT has commenced and is expected to complete by the end of 2021. Cohort 3 is the safety lead-in for Cohort 4, an all-oral MAT2203 treatment regimen.
- Price Action: MTNB shares are up 8.96% at $0.90 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
