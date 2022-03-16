FDA Removes Clinical Hold On AIM ImmunoTech's Mid-Stage Ampligen Trial In Pancreatic Cancer

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
- The FDA has lifted the clinical hold on AIM ImmunoTech Inc's AIM investigational new drug (IND) application for a Phase 2 study of Ampligen for locally advanced pancreatic cancer (AMP-270).
- The AMP-270 clinical trial's primary objective compares the efficacy of Ampligen versus a no treatment control group following FOLFIRINOX for subjects with locally advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma.
- Secondary objectives include comparing safety and tolerability. The Company will enroll approximately 90 subjects in the study expected to commence before year-end.
- Ampligen is AIM's dsRNA product candidate being developed for cancers, viral diseases, and immune system disorders.
- Ampligen is also being used as a monotherapy to treat pancreatic cancer patients in an Early Access Program (EAP) approved by the Inspectorate of Healthcare in the Netherlands at Erasmus Medical Center.
- Price Action: AIM shares are up 14.30% at $0.86 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
