After Encouraging Data, Blueprint Medicines Plans Combination Cohort In Tagrisso Resistant Lung Cancer

Blueprint Medicines Corp BPMC announced proof-of-concept data from the Phase 1/2 SYMPHONY trial of BLU-945 for advanced EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The data were shared at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022.

The early readout from the phase 1/2 Symphony trial shows the first safety and clinical activity data.

Results from the higher dose group hint at tumor shrinkage too. One patient treated with 400 mg once daily experienced a partial response as of the March 9 cut-off date.

As for safety, common adverse events included nausea, headache, difficulty breathing and vomiting, among others.

Blueprint did observe one incident of dose-limiting toxicity in a patient who experienced high levels of an enzyme called transaminases that can point to problems with the liver.

The dose was interrupted, and the patient improved. Blueprint said that there were no study discontinuations.

Blueprint will initiate an additional cohort in the Symphony trial combining BLU-945 with AstraZeneca Plc's AZN Tagrisso (osimertinib) following disease progression on osimertinib.

The company announced a clinical supply agreement with AstraZeneca for work on the study and the early-stage Harmony program for BLU-701.

Price Action: BPMC shares traded lower by 3.46% at $67.18 on the last check Monday.