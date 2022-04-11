After Encouraging Data, Blueprint Medicines Plans Combination Cohort In Tagrisso Resistant Lung Cancer

Blueprint Medicines Corp BPMC announced proof-of-concept data from the Phase 1/2 SYMPHONY trial of BLU-945 for advanced EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- The data were shared at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022.
- The early readout from the phase 1/2 Symphony trial shows the first safety and clinical activity data.
- Results from the higher dose group hint at tumor shrinkage too. One patient treated with 400 mg once daily experienced a partial response as of the March 9 cut-off date.
- As for safety, common adverse events included nausea, headache, difficulty breathing and vomiting, among others.
- Blueprint did observe one incident of dose-limiting toxicity in a patient who experienced high levels of an enzyme called transaminases that can point to problems with the liver.
- The dose was interrupted, and the patient improved. Blueprint said that there were no study discontinuations.
- Blueprint will initiate an additional cohort in the Symphony trial combining BLU-945 with AstraZeneca Plc's AZN Tagrisso (osimertinib) following disease progression on osimertinib.
- The company announced a clinical supply agreement with AstraZeneca for work on the study and the early-stage Harmony program for BLU-701.
- Price Action: BPMC shares traded lower by 3.46% at $67.18 on the last check Monday.
