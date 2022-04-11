QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

After Encouraging Data, Blueprint Medicines Plans Combination Cohort In Tagrisso Resistant Lung Cancer

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 11, 2022 9:39 AM | 1 min read

Blueprint Medicines Corp BPMC announced proof-of-concept data from the Phase 1/2 SYMPHONY trial of BLU-945 for advanced EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

  • The data were shared at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022.
  • The early readout from the phase 1/2 Symphony trial shows the first safety and clinical activity data.
  • Results from the higher dose group hint at tumor shrinkage too. One patient treated with 400 mg once daily experienced a partial response as of the March 9 cut-off date.
  • As for safety, common adverse events included nausea, headache, difficulty breathing and vomiting, among others. 
  • Blueprint did observe one incident of dose-limiting toxicity in a patient who experienced high levels of an enzyme called transaminases that can point to problems with the liver. 
  • The dose was interrupted, and the patient improved. Blueprint said that there were no study discontinuations.
  • Blueprint will initiate an additional cohort in the Symphony trial combining BLU-945 with AstraZeneca Plc's AZN Tagrisso (osimertinib) following disease progression on osimertinib.
  • The company announced a clinical supply agreement with AstraZeneca for work on the study and the early-stage Harmony program for BLU-701.
  • Price Action: BPMC shares traded lower by 3.46% at $67.18 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsHealth CareGeneral