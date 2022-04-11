Nurix Therapeutics' BTK Programs Show Encouraging Preclinical Action In Blood Cancer, Solid Tumors

Nurix Therapeutics Inc NRIX announced the presentation of preclinical data of NX-2127 and DeTIL-0255 for B-cell malignancies and solid tumors, respectively, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting.

The data demonstrate the bifunctional activity of NX-2127 to degrade Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) and immunomodulatory imide drug (IMiD) neosubstrates, Aiolos & Ikaros.

Efficient BTK degradation was observed in B-cell lymphoma lines, notably a cell line that expresses the most common BTK inhibitor (BTKi)-resistance mutation.

In a diffuse large B-cell lymphoma model, data demonstrate that a once-daily oral dose of NX-2127 promoted BTK and Aiolos degradation, leading to complete tumor regression.

NX-2127 treatment of B-cell lymphoma lines resulted in superior tumor cell killing activity than IMiDs and BTKis.

In the second poster of NX-0255, mice treated with T-cells cultured with a combination of NX-0255 and IL-2 demonstrated superior anti-tumor activity and survival vs. T cells cultured with NX-0255 or IL-2 alone.

T-cells cultured with NX-0255 persisted longer in circulation.

The addition of NX-0255 increased the frequency and absolute numbers of less exhausted CD8+ memory T-cells, increasing their in vivo persistence and ability to infiltrate the tumor.

The company plans to provide clinical updates from both programs in the second half of 2022.

Price Action: NRIX shares closed 11.8% higher at $14.82 on Friday.