C4 Therapeutics Stock Falls On CFT7455 Dose Limiting Toxicity In Multiple Myeloma Trial

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 8, 2022 2:15 PM | 1 min read

C4 Therapeutics Inc CCCC has presented data from Cohort A of its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of CFT7455 for multiple myeloma (MM) and non-Hodgkin's lymphomas (NHL). 

  • The data will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting.
  • Cohort A explored CFT7455 as a single agent and enrolled five patients with MM. All patients in Cohort A were highly refractory and heavily pretreated.
  • Four patients received single-agent CFT7455 at the starting dose of 50 μg per day. Two of these patients were dose reduced to 25 μg per day due to neutropenia, known on-target toxicity associated with IKZF1/3 degraders, the Company, noted.
  • Related: C4 Therapeutics Multiple Myeloma Candidate Scores FDA Orphan Drug Tag.
  • There were no serious adverse events reported, and no adverse events resulted in death or treatment discontinuation.
  • Three patients had the best-observed reductions in serum-free light chain (dFLC) differences ranging from 41% to 78%. One patient had an increase of 56% in dFLC.
  • The patient who achieved a 78% reduction in dFLC did not achieve a partial response due to measurable plasmacytomas, which were assessed as stable.
  • Three patients had the best response of the stable disease. Two patients had the best response of the progressive disease.
  • Price Action: CCCC shares are down 52.5% at $10.89 during the market session on the last check Friday.

