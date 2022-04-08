C4 Therapeutics Stock Falls On CFT7455 Dose Limiting Toxicity In Multiple Myeloma Trial

C4 Therapeutics Inc CCCC has presented data from Cohort A of its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of CFT7455 for multiple myeloma (MM) and non-Hodgkin's lymphomas (NHL).
- The data will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting.
- Cohort A explored CFT7455 as a single agent and enrolled five patients with MM. All patients in Cohort A were highly refractory and heavily pretreated.
- Four patients received single-agent CFT7455 at the starting dose of 50 μg per day. Two of these patients were dose reduced to 25 μg per day due to neutropenia, known on-target toxicity associated with IKZF1/3 degraders, the Company, noted.
- Related: C4 Therapeutics Multiple Myeloma Candidate Scores FDA Orphan Drug Tag.
- There were no serious adverse events reported, and no adverse events resulted in death or treatment discontinuation.
- Three patients had the best-observed reductions in serum-free light chain (dFLC) differences ranging from 41% to 78%. One patient had an increase of 56% in dFLC.
- The patient who achieved a 78% reduction in dFLC did not achieve a partial response due to measurable plasmacytomas, which were assessed as stable.
- Three patients had the best response of the stable disease. Two patients had the best response of the progressive disease.
- Price Action: CCCC shares are down 52.5% at $10.89 during the market session on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.