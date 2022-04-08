C4 Therapeutics Stock Falls On CFT7455 Dose Limiting Toxicity In Multiple Myeloma Trial

C4 Therapeutics Inc CCCC has presented data from Cohort A of its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of CFT7455 for multiple myeloma (MM) and non-Hodgkin's lymphomas (NHL).

The data will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting.

Cohort A explored CFT7455 as a single agent and enrolled five patients with MM. All patients in Cohort A were highly refractory and heavily pretreated.

Four patients received single-agent CFT7455 at the starting dose of 50 μg per day. Two of these patients were dose reduced to 25 μg per day due to neutropenia, known on-target toxicity associated with IKZF1/3 degraders, the Company, noted.

There were no serious adverse events reported, and no adverse events resulted in death or treatment discontinuation.

Three patients had the best-observed reductions in serum-free light chain (dFLC) differences ranging from 41% to 78%. One patient had an increase of 56% in dFLC.

The patient who achieved a 78% reduction in dFLC did not achieve a partial response due to measurable plasmacytomas, which were assessed as stable.

Three patients had the best response of the stable disease. Two patients had the best response of the progressive disease.

