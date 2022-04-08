QQQ
Read Here Why Did BioCryst Stopped Enrollment In BCX9930 Studies In Rare Blood Disorder

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 8, 2022 12:13 PM | 1 min read
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc BCRX has paused enrollment in clinical trials with BCX9930 as the Company investigates elevated serum creatinine levels seen in some patients.
  • The Company will not enroll new patients in the REDEEM-1, REDEEM-2, or RENEW clinical trials during the investigation. 
  • Patients currently enrolled in the trials are continuing on the study drug.
  • REDEEM-1 and REDEEM-2 are evaluating the Company's oral Factor D inhibitor, BCX9930 (500 mg bid), in patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). This disorder leads to premature death and impaired production of blood cells.
  • REDEEM-1 is a randomized, open-label, active, comparator-controlled comparison of the efficacy and safety of BCX9930 monotherapy in approximately 81 PNH patients with an inadequate response to a C5 inhibitor. 
  • Related: BioCryst Shares Gain As Royalty Pharma Buys Additional Interests In BCX9930, Orladeyo.
  • REDEEM-2 is a randomized, placebo-controlled trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of BCX9930 as monotherapy versus placebo in approximately 57 PNH patients not currently receiving complement inhibitor therapy. 
  • The Company also has begun patient enrollment for RENEW, a proof-of-concept basket trial of oral BCX9930 (500 mg bid) in complement-mediated renal diseases. 
  • Price Action: BCRX shares are down 33.30% at $11.93 during the market session on the last check Friday.

