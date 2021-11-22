 Skip to main content

BioCryst Shares Gain As Royalty Pharma Buys Additional Interests In BCX9930, Orladeyo
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 11:18am   Comments
Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) and OMERS Capital Markets have announced transactions worth $350 million in new funding in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BCRX).

  • The largest buyer of pharmaceutical royalties globally, Royalty Pharma has purchased royalties for $150 million upfront on combined annual net sales of BCX9930 and another earlier stage Factor D inhibitor. 
  • Royalty Pharma also purchased royalties, declining percentage on Orladeyo sublicense revenue in certain territories. 
  • For $150 million upfront, OMERS has purchased a capped, tiered, declining royalty on direct annual net sales of Orladeyo. 
  • Orladeyo (berotralstat) is indicated to prevent hereditary angioedema attacks in patients 12 years and older. 
  • Royalty Pharma also has extended its relationship with BioCryst through a $50 million equity investment at $13.00 per share.
  • BioCryst will use the investment further to develop BCX9930 in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a rare blood disorder.
  • BioCryst also has access to an additional $75 million available under an agreement with Athyrium Capital Management, based on Orladeyo revenue milestones. 
  • The Company will draw $75 million in mid-2022.
  • Related Link: BioCryst Stock Jumps After Pulling Out $200M Equity Raise.
  • Price Action: BCRX shares are up 3.91% at $12.34 during the market session on the last check Monday.

