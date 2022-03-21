Twist Bioscience Launches Synthetic RNA Positive Controls For SARS-CoV-2 Encapsulated Minicapsules
Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) has launched specific synthetic RNA positive controls for SARS-CoV-2 encapsulated in stainless steel mini capsules that Imagene SA provided.
- The airtight mini capsules provide a stable environment for the RNA controls, allowing cost-effective shipping and storage at room temperature of fragile RNA for an extended period.
- In particular, the product enhancement will enable Twist to serve customers in regions that do not have an effective cold chain system or easy access to ultra-cold storage and also allow the use of the controls in point of care settings.
- This is an expansion of Twist's first agreement with Imagene in July 2019 to use Imagene's DNAshell technology for long-term storage of digital data encoded in DNA. Using Imagene's encapsulation technology, Twist now can ship and store both DNA and RNA products for long periods.
- The Twist synthetic controls are designed based on specific SARS-CoV-2 variants, cover the full viral genome, and are sequence-verified.
- Price Action: TWST shares are down 4.81% at $48.14 during the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusNews Health Care Contracts Movers Trading Ideas General