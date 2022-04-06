Sunshine Biopharma Sees Potential Multi-Billion Dollar Global Market Opportunity As Research Findings Reveal Effectiveness Against Multidrug-Resistant Cancer Cells

Photo by Angiola Harry on Unsplash

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. SBFMW announced that two of its newly designed mRNA molecules are effective at destroying cancer cells grown in culture.

The cytotoxicity tests were performed on a variety of cancer cells including multidrug-resistant breast cancer cells (MCF-7/MDR), ovarian adenocarcinoma cells (OVCAR-3), and pancreatic cancer cells (SUIT-2).

Toxicity studies using non-transformed (normal) human cells (HMEC cells) showed that these mRNA molecules had little or no cytotoxic effects. These new mRNA molecules are readily adaptable for delivery into patients using the mRNA vaccine technology. The Company anticipates filing a patent application in connection with these results soon.

“We are delighted by these findings in connection with our ongoing mRNA-as-therapeutic-agents research,” said Dr. Steve Slilaty, CEO of Sunshine Biopharma. “The potential use of mRNA to treat cancer opens the door to many possibilities for patients including convenience, reduced toxicity and enhanced efficacy,“ he added.

