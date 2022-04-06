Addex Expands Pipeline With Selective M4 PAM Program For Schizophrenia & Other Psychotic Disorders

Addex Therapeutics ADXN has moved a selective and potent M4 muscarinic receptor positive allosteric modulator (PAM) program into lead optimization, with a potential treatment of schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders.

Using its proprietary allosteric modulator screening platform, Addex has identified multiple novel series of structurally differentiated M4 PAMs.

These novel compounds have rapidly progressed into lead optimization and are anticipated to enter the clinical candidate selection phase in 2023.

Highly selective M4 PAMs have been found to have potent antipsychotic-like effects in multiple rodent models and reverse multiple in vivo effects of psychomotor stimulants that induce increases in extracellular dopamine.

This dopamine release is potentiated by M4 PAMs and persists for more than 30 min after receptor activation.

Price Action: ADXN shares closed at $4.82 on Tuesday.