Addex Expands Pipeline With Selective M4 PAM Program For Schizophrenia & Other Psychotic Disorders

Addex Therapeutics ADXN has moved a selective and potent M4 muscarinic receptor positive allosteric modulator (PAM) program into lead optimization, with a potential treatment of schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders.
- Using its proprietary allosteric modulator screening platform, Addex has identified multiple novel series of structurally differentiated M4 PAMs.
- These novel compounds have rapidly progressed into lead optimization and are anticipated to enter the clinical candidate selection phase in 2023.
- Highly selective M4 PAMs have been found to have potent antipsychotic-like effects in multiple rodent models and reverse multiple in vivo effects of psychomotor stimulants that induce increases in extracellular dopamine.
- This dopamine release is potentiated by M4 PAMs and persists for more than 30 min after receptor activation.
