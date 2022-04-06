QQQ
Addex Expands Pipeline With Selective M4 PAM Program For Schizophrenia & Other Psychotic Disorders

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 6, 2022 7:51 AM | 1 min read

Addex Therapeutics ADXN has moved a selective and potent M4 muscarinic receptor positive allosteric modulator (PAM) program into lead optimization, with a potential treatment of schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders.

  • Using its proprietary allosteric modulator screening platform, Addex has identified multiple novel series of structurally differentiated M4 PAMs. 
  • These novel compounds have rapidly progressed into lead optimization and are anticipated to enter the clinical candidate selection phase in 2023.
  • Related: Addex Therapeutics Stock Falls After $10M Capital Raise Via Equity.
  • Highly selective M4 PAMs have been found to have potent antipsychotic-like effects in multiple rodent models and reverse multiple in vivo effects of psychomotor stimulants that induce increases in extracellular dopamine. 
  • This dopamine release is potentiated by M4 PAMs and persists for more than 30 min after receptor activation.
  • Price Action: ADXN shares closed at $4.82 on Tuesday.

