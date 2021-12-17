 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Addex Therapeutics Stock Falls After $10M Capital Raise Via Equity
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2021 9:00am   Comments
Share:
Addex Therapeutics Stock Falls After $10M Capital Raise Via Equity
  • Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ADXNwill sell 3.75 million shares to Armistice Capital in the form of 625,367 American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at $6.50 per ADS. Each ADS represents six shares. 
  • Additionally, Addex will issue Armistice Capital warrants to purchase up to 9.23 million in the form of 1.54 million ADSs and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 5.48 million shares.
  • The warrants have an exercise price of $6.50 per ADS.
  • Related Link: Addex Therapeutics, CMTA Join Forces To Develop Potential Treatment For Rare Neurological Disorder
  • The gross proceeds to Addex will be $10.0 million. 
  • The Company will use the net proceeds to advance its clinical and preclinical pipeline.
  • The offering will close by December 21.
  • H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent.
  • Price Action: ADXN shares are down 7.24% at $6.66 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADXN)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Financing Offerings Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com