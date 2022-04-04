Novartis To Strengthen Pipeline, Boost Productivity With New Organizational Structure

- Novartis AG NVS will integrate its pharmaceuticals and oncology units into an innovative medicines (IM) business to simplify its structure, targeting savings of at least $1 billion by 2024.
- "Integrating pharmaceuticals and oncology business units into an innovative medicines (IM) business with separate U.S. and international commercial organizations will increase focus, strengthen competitiveness and drive synergies," the Company.
- It said it expects selling, general and administrative savings of at least $1 billion to be fully embedded by 2024 due to these changes.
- Novartis appointed Marie-France Tschudin as president of innovative medicines international and chief commercial officer and Victor Bulto as president of innovative medicines in the U.S.
- Steffen Lang will take over as president of operations, while Shreeram Aradhye will become president of global drug development and chief medical officer.
- Susanne Schaffert, Robert Weltevreden and John Tsai are leaving Novartis, the company said.
- Value creation through these operational improvements should ensure at least 4% sales growth in constant currency through 2026.
- Novartis also expects to deliver at the high end of its IM margin guidance of the high 30s in the medium term and 40% or more in the mid-to-long term.
- Price Action: NVS shares are up 0.75% at $88.35 during the premarket session on Monday's last check.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
