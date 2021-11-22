Imara Changes Primary Endpoint In Mid-Stage Sickle Cell Disease Trial
Imara Inc (NASDAQ: IMRA) has announced a change to the primary endpoint for the Ardent Phase 2 trial of tovinontrine (IMR-687) in sickle cell disease.
- Imara is a biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin.
- The change follows the recommendation from the FDA.
- Imara requested feedback from the FDA on the draft statistical analysis plan for the Ardent trial in which fetal hemoglobin (HbF) response was the primary endpoint.
- Secondary endpoints for the trial included annualized rate of vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs).
- The FDA recommended that Imara change the primary endpoint to be the annualized rate of VOCs.
- HbF response will continue to be evaluated as a key secondary endpoint.
- The first review of data, including annualized VOC rate, will be conducted when all subjects have completed assessment at Week 24 and are planned for Q1 of 2022.
- Final data analysis from the Ardent trial remains on track for 2H of 2022.
- Tovinontrine is a small molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase-9 (PDE9).
- PDE9 selectively degrades cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP), an active signaling molecule that plays a role in vascular biology and hemoglobin production in red blood cells.
- Related Link: Imara Raises $50M In Equity Funding To Support Development Of Sickle Cell Treatment Candidate.
- Price Action: IMRA shares are down 5.45% at $3.12 during the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General