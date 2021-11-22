 Skip to main content

Imara Changes Primary Endpoint In Mid-Stage Sickle Cell Disease Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 10:36am   Comments
Imara Inc (NASDAQ: IMRA) has announced a change to the primary endpoint for the Ardent Phase 2 trial of tovinontrine (IMR-687) in sickle cell disease.

  • Imara is a biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin.
  • The change follows the recommendation from the FDA.
  • Imara requested feedback from the FDA on the draft statistical analysis plan for the Ardent trial in which fetal hemoglobin (HbF) response was the primary endpoint.
  • Secondary endpoints for the trial included annualized rate of vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs). 
  • The FDA recommended that Imara change the primary endpoint to be the annualized rate of VOCs. 
  • HbF response will continue to be evaluated as a key secondary endpoint. 
  • The first review of data, including annualized VOC rate, will be conducted when all subjects have completed assessment at Week 24 and are planned for Q1 of 2022.
  • Final data analysis from the Ardent trial remains on track for 2H of 2022. 
  • Tovinontrine is a small molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase-9 (PDE9). 
  • PDE9 selectively degrades cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP), an active signaling molecule that plays a role in vascular biology and hemoglobin production in red blood cells.
  • Related Link: Imara Raises $50M In Equity Funding To Support Development Of Sickle Cell Treatment Candidate.
  • Price Action: IMRA shares are down 5.45% at $3.12 during the market session on the last check Monday.

