Argenx's Vyvgart Long-Term Treatment Shows Improved gMG Disease Scores

by

Argenx SE ARGX announced interim results from ADAPT+ Phase 3 extension study evaluating Vyvgart (efgartigimod alfa-fcab) for generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). The data from the three-year extension study will be presented at the 74th Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology.

139 patients received at least one dose of Vyvgart in ADAPT+. As of the interim analysis, the mean treatment duration was 363 days. Efficacy analyses were based on 106 anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody-positive patients.

Patients who continued long-term treatment with Vyvgart experienced consistent and clinically meaningful improvement on the Myasthenia Gravis Activities of Daily Living (MG-ADL) and Quantitative Myasthenia Gravis (QMG) scales.

Related: Piper Comments On Increased Interest To Invest In Arcturus, 'Incrementally Positive' On Argenx.

Piper Comments On Increased Interest To Invest In Arcturus, 'Incrementally Positive' On Argenx. Mean improvements on MG-ADL and QMG scales from five treatment cycles were 5.1 and 4.7, respectively, and remained consistent.

The safety profile of long-term treatment (up to 10 treatment cycles) with Vyvgart continued to be favorable.

Vyvgart was well-tolerated with a consistent safety profile to the ADAPT trial and during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The majority of adverse events were mild to moderate in severity.

Price Action: ARGX shares closed 0.30% lower at $324.41 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.