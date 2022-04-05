QQQ
Argenx's Vyvgart Long-Term Treatment Shows Improved gMG Disease Scores

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 5, 2022 8:29 AM | 1 min read

Argenx SE ARGX announced interim results from ADAPT+ Phase 3 extension study evaluating Vyvgart (efgartigimod alfa-fcab) for generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). 

  • The data from the three-year extension study will be presented at the 74th Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology.
  • 139 patients received at least one dose of Vyvgart in ADAPT+. As of the interim analysis, the mean treatment duration was 363 days. Efficacy analyses were based on 106 anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody-positive patients.
  • Patients who continued long-term treatment with Vyvgart experienced consistent and clinically meaningful improvement on the Myasthenia Gravis Activities of Daily Living (MG-ADL) and Quantitative Myasthenia Gravis (QMG) scales. 
  • Related: Piper Comments On Increased Interest To Invest In Arcturus, 'Incrementally Positive' On Argenx.
  • Mean improvements on MG-ADL and QMG scales from five treatment cycles were 5.1 and 4.7, respectively, and remained consistent.
  • The safety profile of long-term treatment (up to 10 treatment cycles) with Vyvgart continued to be favorable.
  • Vyvgart was well-tolerated with a consistent safety profile to the ADAPT trial and during the COVID-19 global pandemic. 
  • The majority of adverse events were mild to moderate in severity.
  • Price Action: ARGX shares closed 0.30% lower at $324.41 on Monday.

 

