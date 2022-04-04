QQQ
Protalix Shares Surge After Encouraging Topline Data From Another Fabry Disease Trial

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 4, 2022 12:08 PM | 1 min read
  • Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc PLX and Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, a unit of Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., have announced topline data from the BALANCE Phase 3 trial evaluating pegunigalsidase alfa (PRX–102) for Fabry disease. 
  • PRX–102 is a PEGylated enzyme substitute therapy (ERT) 
  • The study met its prespecified primary endpoint and demonstrated that PRX-102 was statistically non-inferior to agalsidase beta.
  • The median of the estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) slope in the PRX-102 arm was –2.514 mL/min/1.73 m2/year (–3.788, –1.240) and –2.155 mL/min/1.73 m2/year (–3.805, –0.505) in the agalsidase beta arm. 
  • Related: Protalix Bio, Chiesi Release Final Results From Late-Stage PRX-102 Trial In Fabry Disease.
  • Forty-seven (90.4%) patients in the PRX–102 arm experienced at least one adverse event than 24 (96.0%) in the agalsidase beta arm. 
  • Treatment-related adverse events were reported for 21 (40.4%) patients in the PRX–102 arm compared to 11 (44.0%) in the agalsidase beta arm. 
  • The infusion-related reactions adjusted to 100 infusions are 0.5 for the PRX–102 arm and 3.9 for the agalsidase beta arm.
  • Price Action: PLX shares are up 81.40% at $1.91 during the market session on the last check Monday.

