QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Protalix Bio, Chiesi Release Final Results From Late-Stage PRX-102 Trial In Fabry Disease

by Vandana Singh
March 18, 2022 9:54 AM | 1 min read

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc PLX and Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, a unit of Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, have announced final results from the BRIGHT Phase 3 trial of pegunigalsidase alfa (PRX‑102) for Fabry disease. 

  • The results indicate that treatment with 2 mg/kg of PRX-102 administered by intravenous (IV) infusion every four weeks was well tolerated.
  • Fabry disease, assessed by estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) slope and plasma lyso-Gb3 concentration was stable.
  • PRX-102 is a plant cell-expressed recombinant, PEGylated, cross-linked α‑galactosidase‑A product candidate. 
  • Overall, 33 of 182 total treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) reported in nine (30.0%) patients were considered treatment-related; all were mild or moderate in severity, and the majority were resolved at the end of the study. 
  • Additional long-term data is being collected as part of an extension study.
  • Recently, Protalix submitted a European marketing application for pegunigalsidase alfa for Fabry disease.
  • Price Action: PLX shares are up 15.4% at $1.07 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral