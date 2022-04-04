QQQ
Immunocore Eye Cancer Cell Therapy Scores European Approval

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 4, 2022 11:05 AM | 1 min read

The European Commission (EC) has approved Immunocore Holdings plc's IMCR Kimmtrak (tebentafusp) for HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM). 

  • Kimmtrak is a novel bispecific protein comprised of a soluble T cell receptor that is fused to an anti-CD3 immune-effector function.
  • The EC approval follows a positive opinion by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in February 2022.
  • The CHMP recommendation of Kimmtrak is based on the results of Immunocore's Phase 3 IMCgp100-202 clinical trial.
  • Related: FDA Approves First T Cell Receptor Therapy From Immunocore For Eye Cancer.
  • Kimmtrak demonstrated a median overall survival benefit as a first-line treatment. 
  • The OS Hazard Ratio (HR) in the intent-to-treat population favored Kimmtrak, HR=0.51, over the investigator's choice of treatment (82% pembrolizumab; 13% ipilimumab; 6% dacarbazine). 
  • In this study IMCgp100-202, 43% of patients received treatment beyond progression with tebentafusp with no new safety signals identified. 
  • Price Action: IMCR shares are up 4.32% at $32.39 during the market session on the last check Monday.

