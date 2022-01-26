FDA Approves First T Cell Receptor Therapy From Immunocore For Eye Cancer

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
The FDA has approved Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR (tebentafusp-tebn) for HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM).
- Marketed as Kimmtrak, approval highlighting a series of firsts:
- First TCR therapeutic to receive FDA approval,
- First bispecific T cell engager to receive FDA approval to treat a solid tumor.
- The first and only therapy for unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma to be approved by the FDA.
- The approval is based on Phase 3 IMCgp100-202 trial results.
- Data showed that Kimmtrak demonstrated unprecedented median OS benefit as a first-line treatment. The OS Hazard Ratio (HR) in the intent-to-treat population favored Kimmtrak, HR=0.51, over investigator's choice (82% pembrolizumab; 13% ipilimumab; 6% dacarbazine).
- Price Action: IMCR shares are up 9.53% at $24.02 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
