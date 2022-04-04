Genentech's Ocrevus Shows Benefit In Disability Progression & Cognitive Decline In Multiple Sclerosis

- Genentech, a member of the Roche Holdings AG RHHBY, announced new Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) data shows a benefit on disease progression and cognitive outcomes in primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS0 and secondary progressive MS (SPMS).
- The company noted that 75% of patients achieved no evidence of progression (NEP) in a one-year interim analysis of the CONSONANCE study.
- 70% of patients demonstrated stable or improved cognition after one year of Ocrevus treatment.
- A separate analysis of treatment disparities showed that fewer Black and Hispanic patients with MS initiate high-efficacy treatments within two years of diagnosis.
- Ocrevus is approved in 100 countries across North America, South America, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Australia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the EU.
- Multiple sclerosis occurs when the immune system abnormally attacks the insulation and support around nerve cells (myelin sheath) in the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves).
- After one year, 75% of patients had one or more adverse events (AEs), and 7% experienced at least one serious AE.
- The interim analysis included 629 patients, and the longer-term evaluation of OCREVUS will continue for four years with a target of 900 patients.
- Price Action: RHHBY shares are up 1.35% at $51.17 during the market session on the last check Monday.
