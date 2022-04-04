Genentech's Ocrevus Shows Benefit In Disability Progression & Cognitive Decline In Multiple Sclerosis

by

, announced new Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) data shows a benefit on disease progression and cognitive outcomes in primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS0 and secondary progressive MS (SPMS). The company noted that 75% of patients achieved no evidence of progression (NEP) in a one-year interim analysis of the CONSONANCE study.

70% of patients demonstrated stable or improved cognition after one year of Ocrevus treatment.

A separate analysis of treatment disparities showed that fewer Black and Hispanic patients with MS initiate high-efficacy treatments within two years of diagnosis.

Ocrevus is approved in 100 countries across North America, South America, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Australia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the EU.

Multiple sclerosis occurs when the immune system abnormally attacks the insulation and support around nerve cells (myelin sheath) in the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves).

After one year, 75% of patients had one or more adverse events (AEs), and 7% experienced at least one serious AE.

The interim analysis included 629 patients, and the longer-term evaluation of OCREVUS will continue for four years with a target of 900 patients.

Price Action: RHHBY shares are up 1.35% at $51.17 during the market session on the last check Monday.

