Gilead's Yescarta Scores FDA Approval As First CAR T-Cell Therapy For Earlier Lymphoma

- The FDA approved the expanded use of Gilead Sciences Inc's GILD Yescarta, a cell therapy made by the Kite Pharma unit.
- The approval covers Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) for adult patients with large B-cell lymphoma refractory to first-line chemoimmunotherapy or relapsing within 12 months of first-line chemoimmunotherapy.
- Related: Gilead's CAR-T Yescarta Shows 78% Complete Response Rate In First-Line Lymphoma Patients.
- The one-time treatment was initially approved in 2017 for patients with large B-cell lymphoma who did not respond to at least two previous rounds of therapy.
- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network has already listed Yescarta in the first category of treatments for those patients.
- The FDA said the drug's label warns of a serious complication associated with cytokine release syndrome and neurologic toxicities.
- Yescarta demonstrated a clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement in event-free survival (EFS) over the current standard of care (SOC).
- Additionally, 2.5 times more patients receiving Yescarta (40.5%) were alive at two years without disease progression or needed additional cancer treatment after a one-time infusion of Yescarta vs. SOC (16.3%).
- The median EFS was four-fold greater (8.3 months vs. 2.0 months) with Yescarta vs. SOC.
- Price Action: GILD shares closed 0.37% higher at $59.67 on Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.