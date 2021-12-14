Gilead's CAR-T Yescarta Shows 78% Complete Response Rate In First-Line Lymphoma Patients
Kite Pharma, a Gilead Science Inc company (NASDAQ: GILD), churned out more data for its CAR-T Yescarta in first-line lymphoma patients.
- The Company shared the data at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition.
- In updated results from the Phase 2 ZUMA-12 study, Yescarta posted a 78% complete response rate among 37 patients with high-risk large B cell lymphoma at a median follow-up of 15.9 months.
- All median survival checkpoints hadn't been reached at a median of 15.9 months after infusion. Still, Kite floated 12-month outcomes estimates of 81% for durable responders, 73% for event-free survival, 75% for progression-free survival, and 91% for patients alive.
- On the safety front, grade 3 or higher cytokine release syndrome occurred in 8% of patients, and 23% experienced a Grade 3 or higher neurological event.
- There were no deaths tied to treatment with Yescarta, although one patient died from COVID-19.
- All but one CRS and neurological events were resolved through treatment by the data cutoff.
