Lilly Presents Updated Data On Retevmo In Advanced RET Fusion-Positive Lung Cancer

Eli Lilly And Co LLY announced updated data from the Phase 1/2 LIBRETTO-001 trial of Retevmo (selpercatinib) in patients with RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Among 247 patients previously treated with platinum chemotherapy, the confirmed objective response rate (ORR) was 61.1% and 84.1% among 69 treatment-naïve patients.

Twenty-six patients had measurable central nervous system (CNS) metastases at baseline. Treatment with Retevmo resulted in a CNS ORR of 84.6%, with 22 patients having a confirmed best response of complete or partial response.

At a median follow-up of approximately two years in both the treatment-naïve and platinum-chemotherapy pretreated populations, the median duration of response (DoR) is estimated at 20.2 and 28.6, with median progression-free survival (PFS) of 22.0 and 24.9.

Retevmo treatment resulted in a median intracranial PFS of 19.4 months in patients with measurable CNS disease.

The Company is conducting a Phase 3 trial to compare Retevmo to the current standard of care in the first-line treatment of advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive NSCLC.

Data read-out is planned for 2023.

Price Action: LLY shares are up 1.52% at $290.72 during the market session on the last check Friday.

