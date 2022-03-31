Todos Medical Reports Case Study Of Patient With Long COVID

New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical, Ltd. TOMDF, a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, today announced that its majority-owned subsidiary 3CL Pharma, Ltd. is reporting a case study from a patient with Long COVID who was recommended Tollovid by their physician Dr. John Mabayoje, a family medicine physician based in Richmond, Maryland.

ABSTRACT:

Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC), or Long COVID, is a major public health problem. We report a case of breakthrough PASC and its resolution following a course of the 3CL protease inhibitor dietary supplement Tollovid®.

SUMMARIZED CASE REPORT:

A 49-year-old female presented with COVID-19 symptoms of lethargy, persistent positive tests and inability to return to work since she was discharged from the hospital after a short admission with COVID-19. While in the hospital the doctors started her on Standard COVID-19 protocols and discharged her 7 days later with instructions to use home oxygen until she felt better. She weaned herself off of oxygen after 7 days, but she was still unable to return to work due to weakness and a positive COVID-19 nasal PCR test. She suffered from low energy, excessive somnolence, easy fatigability, myalgia, and headaches. A series of blood tests revealed no abnormal findings. However, she persisted in testing positive for COVID-19 on nasal swab specimens. She took a nasopharyngeal swab COVID-19 test every other week for 12 weeks. During this period, she consulted with two physicians who prescribed her acetaminophen and ibuprofen.

After a thorough review of her history, Dr. John Mabayoje concluded that she had long COVID, or what doctors refer to as post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC), also known as Long Hauler syndrome. Dr. Mabayoje sent her a bottle of commercially available dietary supplement Tollovid that contained 60 capsules and instructed her to take 3 capsules every 6 hours for 5 consecutive days. She responded to the supplement and all of her symptoms were eliminated in 1 week. At the end of the week she tested negative by PCR. She resumed work again after an absence of almost 3 months and has not experienced any COVID or PASC symptoms for 4 months.

About Tollovid®

Tollovid is a dietary supplement product made from natural ingredients that help support and maintain healthy immune function and also has potent 3CL protease inhibition properties based upon in vitro functional assays that show strong inhibition of 3CL protease activity. Tollovid's 3CL protease IC50 binding affinity is at least ten times as strong as Ivermectin’s published 3CL protease IC50 binding affinity. Tollovid binds to the active site (receptor binding domain) of the 3CL protease. Tollovid has a 5-day dosing regimen, with 4 doses of 3 pills taken each day that provides maximum immune support.

About Tollovir®

Tollovir® is a 3CL protease inhibitor and anti-cytokine therapeutic candidate for the treatment of the nidovirus subcategory of coronaviruses that includes SARS-CoV-2, COVID-19, SARS-CoV-1, MERS and 229E. Tollovir is made from all natural ingredients that are qualified to ensure strong inhibition of the 3CL protease in vitro, as well as strong anti-cytokine activity. Tollovir is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial in Israel for the treatment of patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Tollovir will be developed for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 (severe and critical), moderate COVID-19, long-haul COVID and potentially pediatric COVID-19. Todos has licensed rights for Tollovir to T-Cell Protect Hellas S.A. for the Greek market.

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Founded in Rehovot, Israel with offices in New York City, Todos Medical Ltd. TOMDF engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. The Company's state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that deploys deep examination into cancer's influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos’ two internally developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2 have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos recently acquired U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab currently performing PCR COVID testing and Provista's proprietary commercial-stage Videssa® breast cancer blood test.

Todos is also developing blood tests for the early detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. The Lymphocyte Proliferation Test (LymPro Test™) is a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes (PBLs) and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle. It is believed that certain diseases, most notably Alzheimer's disease, are the result of compromised cellular machinery that leads to aberrant cell cycle re-entry by neurons, which then leads to apoptosis. LymPro is unique in the use of peripheral blood lymphocytes as a surrogate for neuronal cell function, suggesting a common relationship between PBLs and neurons in the brain.

Todos has entered into distribution agreements with companies to distribute certain novel coronavirus (COVID-19) test kits. The agreements cover multiple international suppliers of PCR testing kits and related materials and supplies, as well as antibody testing kits from multiple manufacturers after completing validation of said testing kits and supplies in its partner CLIA/CAP certified laboratory in the United States. Additionally, Todos has entered into a joint venture with NLC Pharma to pursue the development of diagnostic tests targeting the 3CL protease, as well as 3CL protease inhibitors that target a fundamental reproductive mechanism of coronaviruses.

