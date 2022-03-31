EXCLUSIVE: Longeveron's Lomecel-B Data In Alzheimer's Disease Published In Medical Journal

Longeveron Inc LGVN announced the publication of Phase 1 trial results of Lomecel-B on patients with mild Alzheimer's disease (AD) in the Alzheimer's & Dementia journal.

The 33-subject trial met its primary endpoint, demonstrating that Lomecel-B was well tolerated.

Data supported further exploration of Lomecel-B, particularly the therapeutic potential to slow cognitive decline and improve quality of life in patients with AD.

What Happened: Patients receiving Lomecel-B were not reported to develop a serious side-effect called amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA).

The Mini-Mental State Exam (MMSE), used to evaluate cognitive status, showed a slower decline in the low-dose Lomecel-B group versus the placebo group.

The Quality of Life score showed a significantly higher (better) score in the low-dose Lomecel-B group versus the placebo group at six months after the single treatment.

A high-dose Lomecel-B infusion showed an increase in left hippocampus volume three months after versus placebo.

The hippocampus is a brain region critical for memory formation.

Next Steps: Lomecel-B is being tested in a new larger Phase 2 study, which commenced in December 2021, and has already treated the first patient.

The new trial is designed to evaluate single versus multiple doses of Lomecel-B for mild Alzheimer's Disease.

Price Action: LGVN shares closed 3.42% higher at $6.95 during after-hours trading on Wednesday.