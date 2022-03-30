Why Revelation Biosciences' Shares Are Plunging Today

- Revelation Biosciences Inc REVB announces results from interim statistical analysis for Phase 2b viral challenge study (RVL-VRL01) of intranasal REVTx-99a for the preventive treatment of H3N2 influenza (influenza A) in healthy humans.
- Efficacy data demonstrated that REVTx-99a did not meet its primary endpoint, the area under the curve (AUC) of viral load by quantitative RT-PCR from nasopharyngeal swabs.
- The preliminary results suggest that the difference between REVTx-99a and placebo was not statistically significant.
- The study was conducted in Belgium and enrolled 30 healthy individuals 18 to 55 years.
- Related: EXCLUSIVE: New On NASDAQ Deck, Revelation Bio's COVID-19 Antiviral Shows Encouraging Preclinical Action.
- No serious adverse events were reported or discontinuations due to the study drug, and all subjects completed the treatment period per protocol.
- REVTx-99b is a proprietary intranasal formulation in development to manage allergic rhinitis symptoms, including chronic nasal congestion.
- Revelation is currently in Phase 1b study to evaluate the effects of REVTx-99b versus placebo on safety and tolerability. Key secondary endpoints include allergy symptoms and peak nasal inspiratory flow elicited by nasal allergen challenge.
- Topline data is expected in 2H of 2022.
- Price Action: REVB shares are down 39.7% at $1.29 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.