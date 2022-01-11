EXCLUSIVE: New On NASDAQ Deck, Revelation Bio's COVID-19 Antiviral Shows Encouraging Preclinical Action

Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: REVB) says that it observed a significant decrease in viral load with the prophylactic treatment of REVTx-99 in models of COVID-19 infection.

What Happened: REVTx-99 was assessed for prophylactic antiviral activity against delta variant infection in three separate cell lines.

Each cell line expressed sufficient levels of ACEII and TLR4, receptors required to sufficiently demonstrate viral infection as well as REVTx-99 activity, respectively.

Why It Matters: Human primary bronchial/tracheal and alveolar epithelial cells were treated with 250 nanograms per mL (ng/mL) REVTx-99 one hour and 24 hours before infection, respectively.

In both the cell lines, viral load was reduced by more than 50% compared to the non-treated viral assay control.

Human lung epithelial cells were treated with REVTx-99 one hour before infection. Treatment with REVTx-99 at 250ng/mL and 1000ng/mL reduced the number of COVID-19 plaque-forming units by 19% and 29%, respectively, compared to the non-treated viral control.

The Company is identifying a dose range for optimal antiviral efficacy against SARS-CoV-2, additional variants, and other viruses, including rhinovirus, respiratory syncytial virus, and influenza.

Revelation has completed its previously-announced business combination with Petra Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ: PAIC), a special purpose acquisition company.

The Company will start trading on NASDAQ beginning today.