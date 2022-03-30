Why BioNTech Shares Are Surging Today

by

BioNTech SE BNTX reported Q4 FY21 revenues of €5.53 billion compared to €345.4 million a year ago, mainly due to high demand for the company's COVID-19 vaccine.

BioNTech and its partner Pfizer Inc PFE delivered approximately 2.6 billion doses of Comirnaty/BNT162b2 worldwide in 2021, including over 1 billion doses to low- and middle-income countries.

As of mid-March 2022, BioNTech and Pfizer have signed orders for approximately 2.4 billion doses in 2022.

BioNTech generated an operating income of €4.7 billion, compared to €244.2 million a year ago.

Net profit also saw a substantial growth to €3.2 billion versus €366.9 million in Q4 FY20. Cash and cash equivalents stood at €1.69 billion.

Buyback & Dividend: BioNTech expects to authorize a share repurchase program of up to $1.5 billion over the next two years and propose a special cash dividend of €2.00 per share, pending approval at the Annual General Meeting.

Outlook: BioNTech estimates FY22 COVID-19 vaccine revenues of €13 billion - €17 billion.

Price Action: BNTX shares are trading 7.33% higher at $185.02 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

BNTX shares are trading 7.33% higher at $185.02 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday. Photo by x3 from Pixabay

