Why Are Immutep Shares Trading Higher?

by Vandana Singh
March 30, 2022 7:52 AM | 1 min read

Immutep Limited IMMP has announced new interim data from the Phase 2 TACTI002 trial of eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), combined with Merck & Co Inc's Keytruda (pembrolizumab).

  • The trial included 36 patients with PD-L1 unselected 2nd line PD-X refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). 
  • The patients had advanced disease that progressed after prior standard of care treatment with either anti-PD-(L)1 monotherapy or chemotherapy / anti-PD-(L)1 combo therapy.
  • As of the data cut-off date of 21 January, 73.7% of evaluable patients (14/19) had tumor shrinkage or tumor growth deceleration.
  • 73% of patients alive at six months landmark in this difficult-to-treat patient population.
  • Related: FDA Backs Immutep's Eftilagimod Registrational Trial In Metastatic Breast Cancer.
  • The Disease Control Rate (DCR) of 36.1% (13/36) was observed, with 26% progression-free at the 6-month landmark.
  • ORR of 5.6% (2/36) with two patients reporting confirmed and durable partial responses, participating in the study for over nine months and 23 months, respectively.
  • Median overall survival has not yet been reached.
  • The combination of efti plus pembrolizumab is safe and well-tolerated, continuing efti's good safety profile to date.
  • Price Action: IMMP shares closed 6.27% higher at $3.05 during after-hours trading on Tuesday.

