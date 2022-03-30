Why Are Immutep Shares Trading Higher?

Immutep Limited IMMP has announced new interim data from the Phase 2 TACTI002 trial of eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), combined with Merck & Co Inc's Keytruda (pembrolizumab).
- The trial included 36 patients with PD-L1 unselected 2nd line PD-X refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- The patients had advanced disease that progressed after prior standard of care treatment with either anti-PD-(L)1 monotherapy or chemotherapy / anti-PD-(L)1 combo therapy.
- As of the data cut-off date of 21 January, 73.7% of evaluable patients (14/19) had tumor shrinkage or tumor growth deceleration.
- 73% of patients alive at six months landmark in this difficult-to-treat patient population.
- Related: FDA Backs Immutep's Eftilagimod Registrational Trial In Metastatic Breast Cancer.
- The Disease Control Rate (DCR) of 36.1% (13/36) was observed, with 26% progression-free at the 6-month landmark.
- ORR of 5.6% (2/36) with two patients reporting confirmed and durable partial responses, participating in the study for over nine months and 23 months, respectively.
- Median overall survival has not yet been reached.
- The combination of efti plus pembrolizumab is safe and well-tolerated, continuing efti's good safety profile to date.
- Price Action: IMMP shares closed 6.27% higher at $3.05 during after-hours trading on Tuesday.
