Why Are Immutep Shares Trading Higher?

Immutep Limited IMMP has announced new interim data from the Phase 2 TACTI002 trial of eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), combined with Merck & Co Inc's Keytruda (pembrolizumab).

The trial included 36 patients with PD-L1 unselected 2nd line PD-X refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The patients had advanced disease that progressed after prior standard of care treatment with either anti-PD-(L)1 monotherapy or chemotherapy / anti-PD-(L)1 combo therapy.

As of the data cut-off date of 21 January, 73.7% of evaluable patients (14/19) had tumor shrinkage or tumor growth deceleration.

73% of patients alive at six months landmark in this difficult-to-treat patient population.

FDA Backs Immutep's Eftilagimod Registrational Trial In Metastatic Breast Cancer. The Disease Control Rate (DCR) of 36.1% (13/36) was observed, with 26% progression-free at the 6-month landmark.

ORR of 5.6% (2/36) with two patients reporting confirmed and durable partial responses, participating in the study for over nine months and 23 months, respectively.

Median overall survival has not yet been reached.

The combination of efti plus pembrolizumab is safe and well-tolerated, continuing efti's good safety profile to date.

Price Action: IMMP shares closed 6.27% higher at $3.05 during after-hours trading on Tuesday.