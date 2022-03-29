QQQ
Can Antiretroviral Treatment With Protease Inhibitor In HIV Patients Lower COVID-19 Risk?

by Vandana Singh
March 29, 2022 1:30 PM | 1 min read

preliminary study suggests that people living with HIV who are on antiretroviral treatment (ART) with protease inhibitors (PI) may have a lower risk of COVID-19 infection. 

  • The findings will be presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID).
  • Doctors in France studied over 500 HIV patients, a third of whom received long-term treatment with protease inhibitor drugs as part of their antiviral therapy. 
  • Pfizer Inc's PFE Paxlovid is a protease inhibitor antiviral therapy.
  • Related: Pfizer's COVID-19 Oral Therapy To Be Tested In Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients In UK: Reuters.
  • Among participants being treated with PIs, over three-quarters were taking darunavir/ritonavir (131/169; 77%), around 8% were taking atazanavir/ritonavir (14/169), and the rest were treated with other PIs (24/169;14%). 
  • Over a year, SARS-CoV-2 infections were diagnosed in 12% of participants taking protease inhibitors and 22% of those not receiving these drugs. 
  • After accounting for other risk factors, individuals taking protease inhibitors were 70% less likely to become infected with SARS-CoV-2 than those not taking these drugs.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.80% at $52.86 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

