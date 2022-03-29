Can Antiretroviral Treatment With Protease Inhibitor In HIV Patients Lower COVID-19 Risk?

A preliminary study suggests that people living with HIV who are on antiretroviral treatment (ART) with protease inhibitors (PI) may have a lower risk of COVID-19 infection.

The findings will be presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID).

Doctors in France studied over 500 HIV patients, a third of whom received long-term treatment with protease inhibitor drugs as part of their antiviral therapy.

Pfizer Inc's PFE Paxlovid is a protease inhibitor antiviral therapy.

Among participants being treated with PIs, over three-quarters were taking darunavir/ritonavir (131/169; 77%), around 8% were taking atazanavir/ritonavir (14/169), and the rest were treated with other PIs (24/169;14%).

Over a year, SARS-CoV-2 infections were diagnosed in 12% of participants taking protease inhibitors and 22% of those not receiving these drugs.

After accounting for other risk factors, individuals taking protease inhibitors were 70% less likely to become infected with SARS-CoV-2 than those not taking these drugs.

