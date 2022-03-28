Pfizer's COVID-19 Oral Therapy To Be Tested In Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients In UK: Reuters

- Pfizer Inc's PFE oral COVID-19 therapy will be evaluated as a potential treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients in a major British trial.
- A randomized study of potential medicines for COVID-19, dubbed the RECOVERY trial, will assess Paxlovid across hospitals in Britain, which has already approved the drug for early-stage treatment.
- "Paxlovid is a promising oral antiviral drug, but we don't know if it can improve survival of patients with severe COVID-19," said Peter Horby, a professor at the University of Oxford and joint chief investigator of the RECOVERY trial.
- The scientists will assess if Pfizer's Paxlovid can reduce the risk of death among patients admitted to hospitals with COVID-19.
- RECOVERY, led by the University of Oxford, will also probe whether Paxlovid shortens the length of hospital stay or reduces the need for a mechanical ventilator.
- Scientists behind the RECOVERY trial in 2020 showed that dexamethasone, a steroid, was able to save the lives of patients in a "major breakthrough" in the pandemic. They also discovered the effectiveness of treatments such as arthritis drug tocilizumab and antibody cocktail Ronapreve.
