Cullinan Oncology Lead Cancer Program Shows Confirmed ORR Of 41% In Lung Cancer Setting

Cullinan Oncology Inc CGEM announced clinical and regulatory updates from Phase 1/2a trial of CLN-081 in a non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) setting.

The trial includes NSCLC patients harboring epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutations progressed on or after prior therapy.

The most recent data now include 39 patients treated at 100 mg BID following the addition of 3 patients who were reassigned to receive the 100 mg BID dose after enrollment at 150 mg BID was discontinued.

Of the 39 response evaluable patients, 16 achieved a confirmed partial response for a 41% confirmed overall response rate (ORR).

No patients have experienced Grade 3 or greater treatment-related diarrhea or rash.

Additionally, the FDA has encouraged Cullinan to explore the potential for a food effect on the clinical profile of the 150mg dose.

The agency has endorsed Cullinan's plan to conduct a small food effect study (n~20) designed to evaluate food's potential impact on exposure and other pharmacokinetic (PK) parameters at 150mg.

Cullinan expects to initiate a pivotal study in 2H of 2022 following the completion of this PK food effect study.

Price Action: CGEM shares closed 2.44% lower at $11.20 on Monday.