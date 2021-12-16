 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cullinan Oncology Posts Updated Data for CLN-081 in NSCLC EGFR Exon 20 Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 1:04pm   Comments
Share:
Cullinan Oncology Posts Updated Data for CLN-081 in NSCLC EGFR Exon 20 Patients

Cullinan Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CGEMreported updated data from its ongoing Phase 1/2a trial of CLN-081 in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients.

  • The trial includes patients whose tumors harbor epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutations that have progressed on or after prior therapy.
  • CLN-081 was administered orally, at dose levels including 30, 45, 65, 100, and 150 mg twice daily (BID). 
  • 100mg BID was nominated as the Recommended Phase 2 Dose (RP2D) for CLN-081.
  • Of 36 response evaluable patients, 14 achieved a confirmed partial response (PR) for a 39% confirmed response rate. One additional patient had a PR that was pending confirmation at the time of the data cut-off.
  • The median duration of response was over 15 months, and the median progression-free survival was 12 months in the initial cohort of phase 1 patients (N=13).
  • On the safety front, mild to moderate rash and diarrhea were observed that were manageable with conventional supportive care. No patients experienced Grade 3 or greater treatment-related rash.
  • No prophylactic regimen has been required to ameliorate the incidence or severity of diarrhea to date.
  • Price Action: CGEM shares are down 1.44% at $15.70 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CGEM)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Calliditas Snags FDA Nod, Novartis to Buy Back $15B In Shares, Valneva Touts Vaccine Data, Immix, Bionomics Debut On Wall Street
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
34 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com