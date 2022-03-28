Capricor Shares Fall After Topline Results From Mid-Stage COVID-19 Trial

by

Capricor Therapeutics Inc CAPR announced topline data from its Phase 2 INSPIRE study evaluating a single-dose intravenous infusion of CAP-1002 for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Capricor said that the trial met its primary objective of safety. All efficacy endpoints were exploratory as the study was not powered to detect treatment differences.

In the study of 63 randomized patients, 31% were admitted to the ICU before initiation of treatment. The WHO ordinal scale indicated severe disease in 82% of patients.

Overall mortality in the study was 20%, with six deaths in the placebo group and five deaths in the CAP-1002 group.

Capricor Stops Work On Exosome-mRNA Based COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate. "In light of the effectiveness and widespread use of available vaccines, the reduction in mortality, and the decline in COVID-19 hospitalization rates in the United States, we will continue to evaluate the next steps for this program," said Linda Marbán, CEO.

"Further, as we continue to analyze this dataset in more detail, we will remain open to discussing potential partnering opportunities should they become available," added Marbán.

Price Action: CAPR shares are down 32.90% at $3.81 during the market session on the last check Monday.

