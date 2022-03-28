Capricor Shares Fall After Topline Results From Mid-Stage COVID-19 Trial

- Capricor Therapeutics Inc CAPR announced topline data from its Phase 2 INSPIRE study evaluating a single-dose intravenous infusion of CAP-1002 for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
- Capricor said that the trial met its primary objective of safety. All efficacy endpoints were exploratory as the study was not powered to detect treatment differences.
- In the study of 63 randomized patients, 31% were admitted to the ICU before initiation of treatment. The WHO ordinal scale indicated severe disease in 82% of patients.
- Overall mortality in the study was 20%, with six deaths in the placebo group and five deaths in the CAP-1002 group.
- "In light of the effectiveness and widespread use of available vaccines, the reduction in mortality, and the decline in COVID-19 hospitalization rates in the United States, we will continue to evaluate the next steps for this program," said Linda Marbán, CEO.
- "Further, as we continue to analyze this dataset in more detail, we will remain open to discussing potential partnering opportunities should they become available," added Marbán.
- Price Action: CAPR shares are down 32.90% at $3.81 during the market session on the last check Monday.
