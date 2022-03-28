QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Capricor Shares Fall After Topline Results From Mid-Stage COVID-19 Trial

by Vandana Singh
March 28, 2022 12:06 PM | 1 min read
  • Capricor Therapeutics Inc CAPR announced topline data from its Phase 2 INSPIRE study evaluating a single-dose intravenous infusion of CAP-1002 for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
  • Capricor said that the trial met its primary objective of safety. All efficacy endpoints were exploratory as the study was not powered to detect treatment differences. 
  • In the study of 63 randomized patients, 31% were admitted to the ICU before initiation of treatment. The WHO ordinal scale indicated severe disease in 82% of patients.
  • Overall mortality in the study was 20%, with six deaths in the placebo group and five deaths in the CAP-1002 group.
  • Also See: Capricor Stops Work On Exosome-mRNA Based COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate.
  • "In light of the effectiveness and widespread use of available vaccines, the reduction in mortality, and the decline in COVID-19 hospitalization rates in the United States, we will continue to evaluate the next steps for this program," said Linda Marbán, CEO.
  • "Further, as we continue to analyze this dataset in more detail, we will remain open to discussing potential partnering opportunities should they become available," added Marbán.
  • Price Action: CAPR shares are down 32.90% at $3.81 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsCOVID-19 CoronavirusPhase 2B Trialwhy it's movingBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral