Capricor Stops Work On Exosome-mRNA Based COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 1:29pm   Comments
Capricor Stops Work On Exosome-mRNA Based COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

In its Q4 FY21 earnings press releaseCapricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) said it had halted work on the exosome-based jab due to the "current availability of vaccines for" COVID-19, Capricor said. 

  • Instead, the Company will focus its resources on CAP-1002 and announce the Lancet publication of Phase 2 trial results for the Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) treatment CAP-1002.
  • According to the Lancet publication, after four doses, the treatment improved skeletal and cardiac muscle function in patients with DMD. 
  • Capricor is also testing CAP-1002 in patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19 who are on supplemental oxygen. 
  • The 60-patient Phase 2 study will read out before the end of Q1 FY22. The trial is testing just one dose of the cell therapy compared to multiple doses in the Hope studies in patients with DMD. 
  • The Company recently announced an exclusive partnership with Nippon Shinyaku to commercialize and distribute CAP-1002 for DMD in the U.S. 
  • HOPE-3 P Phase 3 trial will be supported by this partnership, will commence shortly, and is expected to be the pivotal trial for CAP-1002 in DMD. 
  • Capricor's cash and cash equivalents totaled approximately $34.9 million, sufficient to cover expenses and capital requirements for at least two years.
  • Price Action: CAPR shares are up 2.12% at $4.21 during the market session on the last check Friday.

