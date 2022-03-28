Ionis-Biogen Partnered Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Trial Disappoints

Biogen Inc BIIB and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc IONS have announced topline results from the Phase 1 study of BIIB078 (IONIS-C9Rx) for C9orf72-associated amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

In this Phase 1 study, BIIB078 was generally well-tolerated. The adverse events (AEs) were mostly mild to moderate in severity and occurred similarly across BIIB078 and placebo groups.

The most common AEs were falls, procedural pain, and headache.

BIIB078 did not meet any secondary efficacy endpoints and did not demonstrate clinical benefit.

In the dose cohorts up to 60 mg, there were no consistent differences between the BIIB078 and placebo groups.

Participants in the BIIB078 90 mg dose cohort trended toward a greater decline than those in the placebo group across secondary endpoints.

The companies have decided to discontinue the BIIB078 clinical development program, including its open-label extension study.

Biogen exercised its option to license BIIB115/ION306 from Ionis for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Biogen made a one-time payment of $60 million to Ionis in Q4 FY21.

to Ionis in Q4 FY21. Price Action: IONS shares are down 0.93% at $36.33, and BIIB stock is up 0.59% at $212.21 during the market session on the last check Monday.