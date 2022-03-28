Incyte-Lilly's Olumiant Continue To Show Improved Scalp, Eyebrows, Eyelash Hair Regrowth At 52 Weeks

At the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting, Eli Lilly And Co LLY and Incyte Corp INCY shared a 52-week analysis of Olumiant (baricitinib) in adults with severe alopecia areata, unpredictable, patchy hair loss.

Patients who took Olumiant achieved significant scalp, eyelash, and eyebrow hair regrowth, and nearly 75% of those who responded to Olumiant 4-mg achieved 90% scalp coverage at 52 weeks.

In February, the FDA granted priority review for Olumiant in severe AA as a potential first-in-disease medicine.

Lilly expects regulatory decisions in the U.S., European Union, and Japan in 2022.

In the pooled 52-week analysis, two out of five patients who took Olumiant 4-mg (39.0%, n=201/515) achieved significant scalp hair regrowth, defined as 80% or more scalp hair coverage. Nearly three out of four patients (74.1%, n=149/201) achieved 90% hair coverage at 52 weeks.

More than two out of five patients saw full regrowth or regrowth with minimal gaps in eyebrow and eyelash hair.

Among patients who took Olumiant 2-mg, more than one out of five (22.6%, n=77/340) achieved significant scalp hair regrowth, and two out of three (67.5%, n=52/77) gained 90% or more hair coverage at 52 weeks.

