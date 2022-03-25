Novocure's TTFields Show Improved Progression-Free, Overall Survival Over Matched-Control

Novocure Ltd NVCR shared updated results from phase 2 pilot 2-THE-TOP trial testing Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) together with pembrolizumab and temozolomide for newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM).

The preliminary results compare outcomes for 26 patients in the ongoing 2-THE-TOP trial versus a historical, matched-control group of 26 patients from the TTFields + temozolomide arm of phase 3 pivotal EF-14 trial.

For patients in the 2-THE-TOP trial, median progression-free survival was 12.1 months, compared with 7.9 months for the matched-control patients in EF-14.

Patients in 2-THE-TOP had a median overall survival of 25.2 months, compared with 15.9 months.

Of the 15 patients in 2-THE-TOP with measurable target lesions, six (40%) achieved partial to complete response, and eight (53%) had stable disease.

Price Action: NVCR shares closed 0.30% higher at $82.40 during after-hours trading on Thursday.