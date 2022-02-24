Novocure Q4 Earnings Miss Street View, New Data Shows TTFields Initiates Downstream Anti-Tumor Response
A new study published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation (JCI) finds treatment with Novocure Ltd's (NASDAQ: NVCR) Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) mediated cell disruption activates the immune system and triggers an anti-tumor cell response.
- Preclinical research has shown that TTFields may induce a pro-inflammatory and broader immunological effect on tumor cells.
- Data demonstrated that treatment with TTFields directly disrupted the nuclear envelope of glioblastoma (GBM) tumor cells, leading to leakage of DNA that activates the cGAS/STING and AIM2 signaling pathways, driving early anti-tumor immune responses.
- Further, a genetic signature was identified in patients treated with TTFields therapy, indicating an acquired immune response.
- Earnings: Novocure posted Q4 sales of $133.2 million, down 7.5% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $135.42 million.
- The gross margin for the quarter was 78%.
- The Company posted an EPS loss of $(0.25), compared to the income of $0.05, missing the consensus of $(0.10).
- There were 3,587 active patients on therapy, +5% Y/Y.
- Guidance: The Company expects to achieve active patient growth between 2% to 5% in 2022, in-line with the growth rate experienced in Q4 FY21.
- Price Action: NVCR shares are down 2.93% at $70.82 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
