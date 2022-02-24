 Skip to main content

Novocure Q4 Earnings Miss Street View, New Data Shows TTFields Initiates Downstream Anti-Tumor Response
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 12:15pm   Comments
A new study published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation (JCI) finds treatment with Novocure Ltd's (NASDAQ: NVCR) Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) mediated cell disruption activates the immune system and triggers an anti-tumor cell response.

  • Preclinical research has shown that TTFields may induce a pro-inflammatory and broader immunological effect on tumor cells. 
  • Data demonstrated that treatment with TTFields directly disrupted the nuclear envelope of glioblastoma (GBM) tumor cells, leading to leakage of DNA that activates the cGAS/STING and AIM2 signaling pathways, driving early anti-tumor immune responses. 
  • Related: Novocure Posts Data For Tumor Treating Fields In Brain Tumor Trial.
  • Further, a genetic signature was identified in patients treated with TTFields therapy, indicating an acquired immune response. 
  • Earnings: Novocure posted Q4 sales of $133.2 million, down 7.5% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $135.42 million.
  • The gross margin for the quarter was 78%.
  • The Company posted an EPS loss of $(0.25), compared to the income of $0.05, missing the consensus of $(0.10).
  • There were 3,587 active patients on therapy, +5% Y/Y.
  • Guidance: The Company expects to achieve active patient growth between 2% to 5% in 2022, in-line with the growth rate experienced in Q4 FY21.
  • Price Action: NVCR shares are down 2.93% at $70.82 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Biotech Earnings News Guidance Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

