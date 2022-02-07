 Skip to main content

Evelo Biosciences' Psoriasis Candidate Shows Reductions In Inflammatory Cytokines
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 7:54am   Comments
Evelo Biosciences' Psoriasis Candidate Shows Reductions In Inflammatory Cytokines

Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: EVLO) has announced the results of immunological biomarker analyses from its previously reported Phase 2 trial of orally-dosed EDP1815 in mild and moderate psoriasis.

  • Treatment with EDP1815 led to a statistically significant reduction in the release of cytokines compared to placebo: IL-6 (p=0.0003), IL-8 (p=0.0007), and TNF (p=0.0037). 
  • The effect of EDP1815 was observed by the deep tail of reduced cytokine production on the left of the distribution for each cytokine, absent in the placebo groups. 
  • There was no worsening compared to placebo on the right of the distributions, resulting in the overall significant difference between EDP1815 and placebo.
  • Related: Evelo Biosciences Psoriasis Candidate Shows Benefit In Mid-Stage Study.
  • In addition, skin biopsies of active lesions were taken from a subset of six patients who received EDP1815 and achieved at least a 50% improvement in their Psoriasis Area and Severity Index score.
  • RNAseq analysis showed reductions in transcript levels for psoriasis-relevant cytokines interleukin 23 (IL-23), interleukin 12b (IL-12b), and interleukin 17 (IL-17).
  • Six-month follow-up efficacy and safety data from the Phase 2 trial will be available later this quarter.
  • Price Action: EVLO shares are trading 3.91% higher at $4.52 premarket on the last check Monday.

