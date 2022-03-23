QQQ
FDA Inspection Flags Quality Control Issues At Abbott's Michigan Facility

by Vandana Singh
March 23, 2022 7:22 AM | 1 min read

An inspection at the Abbott Laboratories ABT facility in Sturgis, Michigan, found harmful bacteria on surfaces in some powdered baby formula production areas.

  • The bacteria, Cronobacter sakazakii, can cause severe foodborne illness, mainly in infants.
  • Last month, Abbott recalled certain Alimentum, Similac, and EleCare baby formulas after complaints that the facility's products had caused bacterial infections.
  • The inspection from January 31 to March 18 showed that Abbott did not have a control system covering all processing stages to prevent microbe contamination.
  • The FDA said that personnel working with infant formula also did not wear necessary protective apparel.
  • According to the FDA, the observations raised are not final, and the company can take corrective measures to address the issues presented.
  • Price Action: ABT shares closed 0.26% lower at $121.56 during after-hours trading on Tuesday.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsHealth CareFDAGeneral