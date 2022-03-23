FDA Inspection Flags Quality Control Issues At Abbott's Michigan Facility

An inspection at the Abbott Laboratories ABT facility in Sturgis, Michigan, found harmful bacteria on surfaces in some powdered baby formula production areas.

The bacteria, Cronobacter sakazakii, can cause severe foodborne illness, mainly in infants.

Last month, Abbott recalled certain Alimentum, Similac, and EleCare baby formulas after complaints that the facility's products had caused bacterial infections.

The inspection from January 31 to March 18 showed that Abbott did not have a control system covering all processing stages to prevent microbe contamination.

The FDA said that personnel working with infant formula also did not wear necessary protective apparel.

According to the FDA, the observations raised are not final, and the company can take corrective measures to address the issues presented.

Price Action: ABT shares closed 0.26% lower at $121.56 during after-hours trading on Tuesday.