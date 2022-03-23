InnerScope (OTC: INND) Expands Access To Hearing-Loss Products With New Walmart Canada Distribution Deal

Photo by Jan Krivec on Unsplash

Hearing loss is the third-most prevalent but treatable condition among seniors.

In Canada, nearly 65% of people older than 70 have experienced hearing loss. A new study from Statistics Canada also found more than half of Canadians between age 40 and 79 have at least mild hearing loss, with 77% not realizing it. Because of this, many can be reluctant to seek help from a registered audiologist or registered hearing aid practitioner.

Statistics like these have made companies like direct-to-consumer (DTC) hearing technology company InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. INND look for the best possible ways to serve. To better get their products in the hands of those Canadians who need them most, the company will launch several of its HearingAssist and iHear brand hearing products and related supplies on Walmart Inc.’s WMT, Walmart.ca.

Innerscope products available to Walmart.ca’s 1.5 million customers include:

InnerScope also reported that it will deploy in-store automated Self-Check Hearing Screening Kiosks through significant retailers and pharmacy chains. The company says the kiosks offer the public free and convenient access to quickly self-check their hearing and provide awareness about hearing loss by promoting early detection and intervention, improving the quality of life of those experiencing diminished hearing.

"We believe InnerScope, with its growing market presence and footprint, is leading the way for delivering affordable hearing healthcare in-store or right to consumers' homes through major retailers,” InnerScope President and CEO Matthew Moore said.

Since its founding, InnerScope says it has been dedicated to addressing the global demand for affordable hearing solutions. The company’s hearing products and business model are designed to break through any persistent barriers preventing consumer access to effective hearing solutions.

Its recent acquisition of iHear Medical Inc., a DTC cloud-based hearing solution provider, gives the company access to more than 40 patents and a Food and Drug Administration-registered manufacturing and research and development facility. In addition, the company acquired HearingAssist, an established leader in the direct-to-consumer hearing aid market with a customer base of over 400,000.

InnerScope expects that these acquisitions, combined with a partnership with Atlazo Inc., a semiconductor producer for artificial intelligence-powered smart devices, allow the company to better position itself in the direct-to-consumer hearing solutions market by developing and selling hearing products through Walmart and other major retailers.

For more information on InnerScope Hearing Technologies' latest hearing aids and related hearing products, visit www.iheardirect.com.

