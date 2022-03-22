Pfizer Recalls Some Lots Of Hypertension Med Due To Potential Cancer-Causing Impurity

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
- Pfizer Inc PFE voluntarily recalls Accuretic (quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide) and two authorized generic versions due to the presence of nitrosamine, N-nitroso-quinapril, above an acceptable level.
- Pfizer will recall six lots of Accuretic tablets, one lot of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, and four lots of quinapril HCl/ hydrochlorothiazide tablets.
- Nitrosamines are common in water and foods, including cured and grilled meats, dairy products, and vegetables. Everyone is exposed to some level of nitrosamines. These impurities may increase cancer risk if are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods.
- Related: Pfizer Pulls Out Additional Lots Of It Anti-Smoking Pill.
- These products are indicated for hypertension. To date, Pfizer is not aware of reports of adverse events that have been assessed to be related to this recall.
- The product lots were distributed from November 2019 to March 2022.
- Wholesalers and distributors with an existing inventory of the listed lots should stop use and distribution and immediately quarantine the product.
- Price Action: PFE shares are down 2.30% at $52.95 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
[REGISTER NOW] Educational session on How to get Triple-Digit returns in volatile markets. Click Here Now to Register
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.