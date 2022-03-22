FDA Gives Green Signal For Palisade Bio's LB1148 Phase 3 Study

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Palisade Bio Inc PALI has received a "Study May Proceed" letter from the FDA for a Phase 3 trial to evaluate LB1148 to accelerate the return of bowel function in adult patients undergoing bowel/abdominal surgery.
- The trial will enroll approximately 600 subjects and assess the safety and efficacy of LB1148.
- All patients enrolled in the trial will be undergoing a scheduled bowel resection surgery that will include either laparotomy or laparoscopic surgical approaches.
- Palisade Bio intends to initiate the Phase 3 clinical trial in 2H of 2022.
- LB1148 is an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.
- Price Action: PALI shares are up 44.7% at $1.17 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
