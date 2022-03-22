AVITA Medical Modifies BARDA Contract For RECELL System In Soft Tissue Reconstruction

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) has modified its contract with AVITA Medical Inc RCEL to support its clinical trial in soft tissue reconstruction.
- AVITA Medical is currently completing a pivotal trial to use the RECELL System for soft tissue reconstruction.
- Currently, the RECELL System is indicated in the U.S. to treat acute thermal burns.
- The clinical trial will compare the clinical performance of conventional autografting to that of widely meshed autografting with the RECELL System on acute non-burn full-thickness skin defects to demonstrate that less donor skin is needed without compromising healing outcomes.
- Topline data from the trial will be shared later this year.
- Price Action: RCEL shares closed 4.09% lower at $7.74 on Monday.
