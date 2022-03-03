 Skip to main content

AVITA Medical Inks Supply Pact With Premier For RECELL System
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 9:44am   Comments
  • AVITA Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RCEL) has been awarded a group purchasing agreement with Premier Inc (NASDAQ: PINC)
  • The new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the RECELL System for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with severe burns. 
  • The RECELL System is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of Spray-On Skin Cells using a small sample of the patient's skin to treat acute thermal burns.
  • This new agreement enables AVITA Medical access to Premier's member hospitals and regional representatives to help facilitate the adoption of the RECELL System into their facilities.
  • Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 225,000 other providers.
  • Last month, the FDA approved the premarket approval application supplement for RECELL Autologous Cell Harvesting Device, an enhanced RECELL System that provides clinicians with a more efficient user experience and simplified workflow. 
  • The launch of the new RECELL System in the United States will begin in Q2 2022.
  • Price Action: RCEL shares are up 5.22% at $10.48 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Contracts Movers Trading Ideas General

