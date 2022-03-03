AVITA Medical Inks Supply Pact With Premier For RECELL System
- AVITA Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RCEL) has been awarded a group purchasing agreement with Premier Inc (NASDAQ: PINC)
- The new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the RECELL System for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with severe burns.
- The RECELL System is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of Spray-On Skin Cells using a small sample of the patient's skin to treat acute thermal burns.
- This new agreement enables AVITA Medical access to Premier's member hospitals and regional representatives to help facilitate the adoption of the RECELL System into their facilities.
- Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 225,000 other providers.
- Last month, the FDA approved the premarket approval application supplement for RECELL Autologous Cell Harvesting Device, an enhanced RECELL System that provides clinicians with a more efficient user experience and simplified workflow.
- The launch of the new RECELL System in the United States will begin in Q2 2022.
- Price Action: RCEL shares are up 5.22% at $10.48 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Contracts Movers Trading Ideas General