Sorrento's Chimeric mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Preclinical Action Against Omicron Variants

- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE announced the publication of a preprint entitled "Chimeric mRNA based COVID-19 vaccine induces protective immunity against Omicron and Delta."
- Serum collected from omicron-specific mRNA vaccine immunized animals provided superior protection against the infection of omicron strain, including the BA.1, BA.1+R346K, and the more recent BA.2 sublineage.
- The data demonstrated that the newly designed mRNA vaccine could induce potent production of omicron-specific neutralization antibodies (nAbs) in vivo.
- Even in animals previously vaccinated with the original WA1 spike mRNA, a single booster with omicron-specific mRNA still provided excellent protection against omicron infection.
- When immunized with a designer chimeric Delta RBD-Omicron mRNA vaccine, there was a significant increase in the nAb titer against the Delta variant and strong nAbs against the Omicron variants.
- Price Action: SRNE shares are up 0.19% at $2.63 during the market session on the last check Monday.
