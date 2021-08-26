Sorrento's mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Efficacy In Preclinical Study
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) has announced preclinical results for its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine against SARS-CoV-2.
- STI-mRNA includes a proprietary designer Spike-encoding mRNAs to elicit cellular and humoral immunity against the early virus strain and emerging variants of concern.
- The MuVaxx lymphatic drug delivery device is designed to deliver the vaccine into the epidermis at lower doses than intramuscular administration.
- Intramuscular (IM) STI-mRNA (10µg) compared to the IM LNP-mRNA (10µg) showed a 400% improvement in cellular immunity as measured by cytokine production of spike-specific CD8 T cells.
- The elevated cellular immune response was also observed at 1/10th of the STI-mRNA dose using the MuVaxx lymphatic drug delivery device.
- STI-mRNA (1/10th dose delivered with MuVaxx) also demonstrated similar humoral immunity (antibodies) as compared to the IM LNP-mRNA reference (10µg) and IM STI-mRNA (10µg).
Price Action: SRNE shares are down 2.41% at $9.10 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
