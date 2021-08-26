 Skip to main content

Sorrento's mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Efficacy In Preclinical Study
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 3:29pm   Comments
  • Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) has announced preclinical results for its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine against SARS-CoV-2.
  • STI-mRNA includes a proprietary designer Spike-encoding mRNAs to elicit cellular and humoral immunity against the early virus strain and emerging variants of concern.
  • The MuVaxx lymphatic drug delivery device is designed to deliver the vaccine into the epidermis at lower doses than intramuscular administration.
  • Intramuscular (IM) STI-mRNA (10µg) compared to the IM LNP-mRNA (10µg) showed a 400% improvement in cellular immunity as measured by cytokine production of spike-specific CD8 T cells.
  • The elevated cellular immune response was also observed at 1/10th of the STI-mRNA dose using the MuVaxx lymphatic drug delivery device.
  • STI-mRNA (1/10th dose delivered with MuVaxx) also demonstrated similar humoral immunity (antibodies) as compared to the IM LNP-mRNA reference (10µg) and IM STI-mRNA (10µg).
  • Related: Sorrento In-Licenses COVID-19 Targeted MPro Inhibitors.
  • Price Action: SRNE shares are down 2.41% at $9.10 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo by Spencer Davis from Pixabay

