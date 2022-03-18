Merck Lays Out Keytruda Data In Post Surgery Early-Stage Lung Cancer Setting

Merck & Co Inc MRK announced results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-091 trial evaluating Keytruda compared to placebo for adjuvant treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The trial included patients with stage IB (≥4 centimeters) to IIIA NSCLC following surgical resection (lobectomy or pneumonectomy) and with adjuvant chemotherapy when indicated.

The data exhibited that adjuvant treatment with Keytruda significantly improved disease-free survival (DFS), reducing the risk of disease recurrence or death by 24% compared to placebo regardless of PD-L1 expression.

Median DFS was 53.6 months for Keytruda versus 42.0 months for placebo, an improvement of nearly one year.

There was also an improvement in DFS for patients whose tumors express PD-L1 treated with Keytruda compared to placebo; these results did not reach statistical significance. Among these patients, median DFS was not reached in either arm.

Additionally, a favorable trend in overall survival (OS) was observed for Keytruda versus placebo regardless of PD-L1 expression. These OS data are not mature and did not reach statistical significance during this interim analysis.

