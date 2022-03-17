Ionis Pharma Announces Publication Of Positive Donidalorsen Data For Angioedema Attacks

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc IONS announced the publication of Phase 2 data for donidalorsen in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).
- Donidalorsen is an investigational antisense medicine under development for hereditary angioedema (HAE), a disorder characterized by recurrent episodes of severe swelling.
- In the Phase 2 study, donidalorsen demonstrated a 90% reduction in angioedema attacks compared with placebo at the 80 mg monthly dose.
- There was a significant improvement in quality of life as assessed by the Angioedema Quality of Life Questionnaire (AE-QoL) in the patients treated with donidalorsen.
- Also See: Pfizer, Ionis Discontinue Vupanorsen Clinical Development Program.
- Donidalorsen is designed to reduce the production of prekallikrein, which plays a crucial role in the activation of inflammatory mediators associated with acute attacks of HAE.
- The data showed that the mean monthly rate of angioedema attacks was 0.23 and 2.21 in patients receiving donidalorsen and placebo, respectively.
- The mean attack rate between Weeks 5 and 17 was 0.07 and 2.06.
- Most adverse events during the study were mild, with a similar frequency between patients receiving donidalorsen and placebo groups.
- Price Action: IONS shares traded 1.03% higher at $34.33 premarket on the last check Thursday.
[REGISTER NOW] Educational session on How to Get Rich When The Stock Market Drops Using Options with Full-time Trader Nic Chahine. Click Here Now to Register
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
It must be your lucky day... Nic Chahine, Benzinga's Full-time Head Options Trader has been minting profits during the recent volatility. His average win-rate in 2021 alone was over 90% of booked trades. Never before have we offered such a price reduction on his Options Starter strategy. For a massive 50% OFF, plus a 7-day full refund guarantee you can get full access to Nic's very own trades twice a month! These come with a complete video breakdown, explanation, charts, and trade tables (to show you that he takes every single trade alongside you). Click Here to Take this Limited Time Offer!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.