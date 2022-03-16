Biogen Shares Aduhelm Data In Alzheimer's Disease At 128 Weeks

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
- Biogen Inc BIIB has announced new data from the long-term extension phase of the Phase 3 trials of Aduhelm (aducanumab-avwa) in Alzheimer's disease.
- The data exhibited that after nearly two and a half years of treatment (128 weeks) with Aduhelm, patients continued to experience significant reductions in two key Alzheimer's disease pathologies, amyloid-beta plaques, and plasma p-tau181.
- The data also show that in both Phase 3 trials, at 78 weeks, patients with reduced levels of plasma p-tau181 had less clinical decline than those whose plasma p-tau181 levels were not reduced.
- Data from the long-term extension study showed that ADUHELM significantly reduced amyloid-beta plaque levels out to Week 132. The data also showed that Aduhelm decreased plasma p-tau181 levels at 128 weeks.
- Patients with more effective amyloid-beta clearance (SUVR lower than 1.1 by 78 weeks) also had greater decreases in p-tau181 at week 128.
- Data showed that patients with a reduction in plasma p-tau181, an exploratory endpoint, had less clinical progression across all four clinical endpoints measuring cognition and function in both Phase 3 trials at Week 78.
- Price Action: BIIB shares are up 2.51% at $202.31 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
